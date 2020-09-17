Island Pacific Academy Receives Gift for First Endowed Scholarship

By Becker Communications

Island Pacific Academy has established its first endowment scholarship through a generous $50,000 gift from Board of Trustees, Past President Lance Wilhelm and his wife, Marcy, which will support students from single-parent households.

“Our family has a long connection with Island Pacific Academy, both professionally and personally, and my wife and I felt it was important to provide other families with the opportunity to have their children attend this outstanding educational institution,” said Wilhelm. “Our daughter got an exemplary education at IPA and thrived in a supportive community. Scholarships through the endowment will help alleviate some of the financial burden often associated with a private school education.”

The Hisako Wilhelm Endowed Scholarship honors Wilhelm’s late mother, a single mother who made providing a top-notch education for her three children the highest priority. The scholarship will be available for students from single-parent households who qualify both academically and financially.

“This first endowed scholarship is a milestone moment for IPA and we are grateful for Lance and Marcy’s generosity and vision for our school,” said Head of School Gerald Teramae. “Their gift embodies our mission to inspire and enable our students to ‘Go Forward with Confidence.’ The investment in our school and our students will have great impact in building a community of caring and contributing citizens.”

The endowment scholarship expands Island Pacific Academy’s current financial aid offerings. IPA’s Financial Aid Program assists many students with their desire to attend IPA, with approximately 20% of the student body receiving need-based tuition assistance each year. To apply for admissions and tuition aid, visit IslandPacificAcademy.org.