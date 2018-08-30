Neighborhood Board JACK LEGAL, 2018-2019 Kapolei NB #34 Chair Elect By VOK - August 30, 2018 635 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Delayed by one week due to hurricane Lane, the Kapolei Neighborhood Board met and elected officers for the 2018-19 term. The new Board Chair is Jack Legal, Replacing Kioni Dudley. Jack is a longtime resident and community advocate. Vice Chair Dean Capelouto returns to resume his duties and First Vice Chair was filled by Scott Stensrud. Michael Ferreira was re-named Secretary and Thad Spreg was elected Treasurer. Congratulations to the new and returning Board Officers.