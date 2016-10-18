James Campbell Company Announces Appointment of Stephen B. Hansen to Its Board of Directors

HONOLULU, HAWAII – James Campbell Company LLC announced today that business executive Stephen B. Hansen has been appointed to serve as a director on its board effective Oct. 1, 2016.

Stephen Hansen is a retired Equity Partner and Managing Director of Clarion Partners, one of the largest and most well respected real estate investment management firms. He was a member of its Executive Board responsible for managing a business with $40 billion of assets under management. Throughout his tenure, Stephen was a Senior Portfolio Manager accountable for investment performance and client satisfaction. In his leadership role, he was responsible for business strategy and planning, corporate management, compensation, recruiting and developing professionals. He has more than 30 years of real estate investment management experience.

During his career, Stephen has raised more than $8 billion of equity capital from pension funds, foundations and endowments, insurance companies and sovereign wealth entities worldwide. At Clarion Partners, he founded the firm’s flagship private equity real estate fund and managed it for 13 years, growing it to $7.2 billion. He was also responsible for leading the firm’s separate account business unit with $20 billion in assets under management.

Stephen has an interesting connection to Hawaii. He began his career at Equitable Real Estate Investment Management during its partial ownership of Ala Moana Center, working on the acquisition of several prominent downtown Honolulu office properties, as well as the asset management of other Hawaii investments.

Stephen serves on the Board of Directors of the University of Colorado Foundation where he is a Trustee. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the University of Colorado Real Estate Foundation, and has been a member of its Audit Committee since 2011. He is past Chairman of the Board of Clarion Partners Property Trust.

Stephen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of the Colorado Boulder and an M.B.A. in Finance from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. He is a member of the University of Colorado Real Estate Center National Advisory Board and the University of Southern California Lusk Center for Real Estate Board.

Stephen Hansen will join current board members Richard Dahl, President and CEO of the James Campbell Company; Linda Assante, Partner at Jasper Ridge Partners; W. David P. Carey, III, CEO and President of Outrigger Enterprises Group; Stephen H. MacMillan, former President and CEO of the James Campbell Company; T. Michael May, former President and CEO of Hawaiian Electric Company, and Marie Oh Huber, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of eBay Inc.