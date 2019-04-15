James Campbell Company Announces Promotion Of Brenda Resuello

Kapolei, HAWAII – James Campbell Company LLC announced today the promotion of Brenda Resuello as vice president, controller. Resuello will be responsible for all aspects of the accounting function for James Campbell Company’s operations.

“With more than 20 years of experience in accounting and finance, including the six she has spent with James Campbell Company, Brenda has proven to be a valuable member of our team,” said Tim Brauer, James Campbell Company Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to announce Brenda as our new vice president, controller and we are confident she will continue to bring the same passion and work ethic into her expanded role.”

Resuello has been with James Campbell Company since 2012 and previously served as assistant controller and controller. She previously held positions at Coral Wireless LLC as an assistant controller and KPMG LLP as a senior audit manager.

Resuello is a graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa where she received her bachelor’s degree in accounting. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Hawaii Society of Certified Public Accountants.