James Campbell Company Announces Retirement of Brad Myers, Steve Kelly Named as Successor

KAPOLEI, HAWAII – James Campbell Company LLC has announced that after 30 years of dedicated service with the company and its predecessor, the Estate of James Campbell, Brad J. Myers will be retiring on March 31, 2019. Steve Kelly will succeed Myers as president of Aina Nui Corporation, leading the Kapolei Properties Division of the James Campbell Company.

Myers first joined the Estate of James Campbell in 1989 and has been directly involved in the development of the City of Kapolei that broke ground in 1990. He was appointed president of Aina Nui Corporation in 2007. During his tenure, Myers was responsible for the development of the Kapolei Shopping Center and the Campbell Square projects and credited with successfully bringing national retailers such as Costco, Home Depot, Wal-Mart and others to Kapolei. Today, Kapolei has become the fastest growing region in the state with more than 55,000 jobs created and attracting international investments.

Brad Myers

“We are very grateful to Brad for his service and leadership in helping shape the City of Kapolei into what it is today. He will be missed and we wish him continued success as he enters a new chapter of his life,” said Tim Brauer, James Campbell Company Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Steve Kelly has been appointed to succeed Myers as president of Aina Nui Corporation, leading the Kapolei Properties Division of the James Campbell Company, effective April 1, 2019. Kelly will oversee the division’s management, investment and development of its diverse portfolio of real estate assets.

“We are very pleased to have Steve take on his new role as leader of the Kapolei Properties Division. His expertise in real estate development combined with his commitment and knowledge of the region will help guide the City of Kapolei into the future,” said Brauer.

Kelly joined the James Campbell Company in 2006 where he first served as manager of development and then vice president of development for its Kapolei Properties Division. During his time with the Company, he has managed major initiatives for industrial, retail, office, residential, hospitality and undeveloped properties across thousands of acres while working with a variety of government, private, labor and community partners to continue Kapolei’s growth. Prior to joining James Campbell Company, Kelly was a senior associate at two leading consulting firms in California and Hawaii.

Kelly is a graduate of the University of California at Irvine where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He is also a graduate of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business Advanced Management Program and the Urban Land Institute’s Real Estate Development Program. He currently serves on several non-profit boards and advisory committees, including the Kapolei Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Move Oahu Forward Board of Directors, Land Use Research Foundation of Hawaii Board of Directors, and Trust for Public Land Hawaii Advisory Board. Kelly is also an active member of several national real estate industry organizations.