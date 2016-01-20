Ka Makana Ali’i Mall to Offer Various Department and Specialty Stores for Hawaii Residents and Visitors

Construction for the Ka Makana Ali’i Mall has begun, and when completed, it’ll be an amazing, top-of-the-line regional shopping center that’s also family-friendly. It’s going to be located on 67 acres of leased Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, and in a rapidly growing segment of Oahu’s Leeward Coast.
Opening for this one-of-a-kind, modern design center is set for late 2016. It’ll be the island’s first regional mall in more than 30 years!
What Can Visitors Expect To See?
What will the 1.4 million square feet have to offer Hawaii residents and visitors? Visitors will be treated to approximately 150 shops and restaurants, LEED-certified office spaces, luxurious movie theater and two hotels including Hawaii’s first-ever Hampton Inn and Suites. Some of the tenants, people will get a chance to frequent includes:
- 24-Hour Fitness
- AT&T
- Bath & Body Works
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Cinnabon
- Gap
- Macy’s (it’s the first store for West O’ahu)
- Nagoya Ramen
- T&C Surf Designs
- Victoria’s Secret
DeBartolo Development is currently in negotiations with many international, national and local department and specialty stores to fill the mall with.
Why The Ka Makana Ali’i?
Ka Makana Ali’i is being regarded as the place to go in West O’ahu with array of shopping and dining shops to satisfy even the most pickiest of shoppers. It’ll be situated at the corners of the Kualaka’i Parkway and Kapolei Parkway with plenty of parking and public transportation to partake in. It’s also conveniently located next to the upcoming Kapolei Rail Station.
Actually I would like to see shops that they have at pearlridge that would be good here in kapolei. Like jeans warehouse for BIG WOMEN, we wanna look sexy too. Maybe KRISPY KREME, CINNABON-GIRL, INDOOR PLAY GROUNDS for the keikis, HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT serving da hawaiian people on hawaiianlands. Yeah, there's highway inn-waipahu, there use to be eli kitchen in waianae but they close their doors.