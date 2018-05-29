Kalaeloa Play Day June 10 Offers Free and Discounted Family Activities Across District

First Kalua Pig Festival Features Free Evening Concert by Maunalua

Kalaeloa, Hawai`i, May 29, 2018 — Kalaeloa has increasingly become a center of family-friendly activities, drawing people from across the island who love activities like airsoft, bowling and ziplining. To celebrate, the first Kalaeloa Play Day – hosted and sponsored by Hunt Companies – will be held on Sunday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering activities for the whole family at four distinct entertainment sites.

The First Annual Kalua Pig Festival will be held simultaneously at Coral Crater Adventure Park as part of the day’s festivities.

Free and discounted activities will be offered June 10 at Barbers Point Bowling Center, Coral Crater Adventure Park, Dogs of War Airsoft and K1 Speed – all within just over one mile of each other. In addition, each of the Play Day entertainment sites will offer free activities like face-painting and bubble soccer that are sure to please the entire family.

Coral Crater Adventure Park will put its own spin on the Kalaeloa Play Day celebration with the free First Annual Kalua Pig Festival, where foodies can take part in this celebration of one of Hawai`i’s favorite traditional foods. The Festival will feature a variety of custom-created kalua pig dishes, prepared by many of the best restaurants in Hawai`i. Free live entertainment at Coral Crater will feature Hālau `O Kaululaua`e with Kumu Mikiala Lidstone starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a kalua pig demonstration. Maunalua will headline the event with a concert at 6:30 p.m.

Each of the four Play Day entertainment sites will offer special discounts on June 10; in addition, multi-site entertainment packages are available by advance purchase at www.kalaeloaplayday.com.

Barbers Point Bowling Center

91-1259 Saratoga Avenue

Free face painting and soft drinks from 2 to 5 p.m.

Special Kalaeloa Play Day offer: discounted glo bowling and family fun on the lanes from 2 to 5 p.m.

Coral Crater Adventure Park

91-1780 Midway Street

Free admission to the First Kalua Pig Festival, as well as to evening activities and entertainment from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

All-day Special Kalaeloa Play Day offer: discounted ziplining packages.

Dogs of War Airsoft

1832 Cowpens Street

Free activities from 2 to 5 p.m. including bubble soccer games and a historic military equipment exhibit provided by Barbers Point Naval Museum.

All-day Kalaeloa Play Day offer: discounted Nerf games for adults and keiki in the Nerf Soft Arena.

K1 Speed

91-1085 Lexington Street

Free balloon creations and race-ticket giveaways from 2 to 5 p.m.

All-day Kalaeloa Play Day offer: discounted go-kart racing for the entire family.

Ample free parking is available at each of the Play Day entertainment venues. To purchase multi-activity package tickets or more information on the Kalaeloa Play Day events, visit kalaeloaplayday.com. On social media, see Kalaeloa Happenings on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/kalaeloahappenings/ and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kalaeloahappenings/.

For more information about the Kalua Pig Festival, visit www.kaluapigfestival.com.