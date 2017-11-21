Kalaeloa Tennis Association 2017 Club Championships

The Kalaeloa Tennis Association recently completed their 2017 Club Championships at the Kalaeloa courts.

Rock Riggs won the prestigious Men’s Singles event defeating Bhakti Gabbard 6-4, 6-4. In the Men’s Doubles, it was Riggs and Narayan Gabbard besting Mike and Bhakti Gabbard in a cliffhanging 6-3, 6-7, 10-3 win. While in the Mixed Doubles category, Bhakti and Carol Gabbard squeaked by Mike and Kimi Gabbard, 3-6, 6-2, 11-9.

Tournament was sponsored by the Kalaeloa Tennis Association, with generous support from Olino by Consolidated Theatres and Head Penn Racquet Sports.