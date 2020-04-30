Kapolei Central Pacific Bank ROBBED!

By Hawaii News Now

Honolulu police are searching for a woman who’s wanted for allegedly robbing a West Oahu bank.

According to Honolulu CrimeStoppers, a woman walked into the Kapolei Central Pacific Bank on Tuesday just before 3 p.m.

Investigators say she handed the teller a note demanding cash. Half of the woman’s face was covered by a medical face mask, though county rules do not require cloth face coverings in banks.

She fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and was seen getting into a dark colored full-size pickup truck.

She’s described as being in her 20s, standing 5’6” to 5’7”, and weighing 140 to 160 pounds.

Police have launched a second degree robbery case. Anyone who may have any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.