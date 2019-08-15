Kapolei Chorale Merges with UHWO University Chorus

The Kapolei Chorale is merging with the University of Hawaii West O’ahu University Chorus. The new chorus will have Justin Ka’upu as its principal director. Justin is also the choral music teacher at Kapolei High School. Professor Jon Magnussen, Music Department chair at the University, met with Doris Sadako Dudley, director of the Kapolei Chorale and Justin Ka’upu to discuss this innovative merge. The new group will be called Kapolei Chorale l UH West O’ahu University Chorus.

Practices will be held on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Room C-225 of the Campus Center building. The first joint practice will be held on August 26th. One may sign up for college credit, or attend as a community chorus member. High school to senior citizens are welcome.

The Kapolei Chorale was founded by Doris Dudley in 2006 in an effort to bring quality choral music to the new west side. It has sung at more than a hundred venues over the years. The Chorale will continue to sponsor the annual Leeward Music Festival which is organized by Doris Dudley and is in its tenth year. It will be held again at the Kroc Center on April 4, 2020.

Contact: Doris Sadako Dudley

(808) 672-8888

Doris@KapoleiChorale.com