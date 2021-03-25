Kapolei Couple Ties the Knot with Dunkin’

By Caroline Witherspoon

Dunkin’ Hawaii recently gifted local couple, Lauren Baxter and Ethan Preble, with a Dunkin’ themed wedding. The couple got engaged at Dunkin’s Kapolei location and tied the knot on March 13, 2021.



“Ethan knew I was obsessed with Dunkin’ and when we started dating, we would go every time we hung out –– it quickly became our ‘thing,’” said bride, Lauren Baxter.



Lauren documented her sweet engagement on TikTok in February. In response, Dunkin’ reached out and agreed to supply the couple with catering, gifts, and sweet treats for their wedding. Favors included donuts featuring photos of the newlyweds, custom Dunkin’ favor mugs, and a Dunkin’ themed wedding cake.



“The engagement was spectacular, and Dunkin’ Hawaii team members went above and beyond to make it special for Ethan and me,” added Baxter. “Everything was more than we could have imagined; we could not have asked for a more special wedding to celebrate our love, and the Dunkin’ theme made it that much better!”