Kapolei Middle School Places 6th at Oʻahu Chapter MATHCOUNTS Competition

Nearly 250 students representing 27 Oʻahu public and private middle/intermediate schools participated in this year’s competition, with each team comprised of four student “mathletes.” After completing several hours of timed math tests, as individuals and as a team, the top six teams were announced with Washington Middle in first place, Punahou (2nd), Iolani (3rd), Niu Valley Middle (4th), Kamehameha Middle (5th) and Kapolei Middle (6th). All six teams earned the right to compete with neighbor island teams in the March 9 Hawaii State MATHCOUNTS Competition, which will determine the Hawaiʻi team and coach that will move on to the 2019 Raytheon MATHCOUNTS National Competition in Orlando, Florida. Photo credit: Edmund Chang.

Kapolei-based Island Pacific Academy (no photo) took home the “Best Rookie School” Trophy, a new category award, recognizing their participation in the Oʻahu Chapter MATHCOUNTS.