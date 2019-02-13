Kapolei Middle School Places 6th at Oʻahu Chapter MATHCOUNTS Competition

Kapolei Middle School math coach Kristine Lindstrom and student “mathletes” Blaine Bacerra, Ryan Lee, Penelope Pecpec and Ethan Tyler Samson pose for a photo with their 6th place trophies at the Oʻahu Chapter MATHCOUNTS® Competition held Feb. 9, 2019 at Kamehameha Schols. MATHCOUNTS is a national math competition for middle school students, sponsored by Hawaiian Electric and organized locally by the Hawaii Society of Professional Engineers with assistance from Hawaiʻi educators and engineers

Nearly 250 students representing 27 Oʻahu public and private middle/intermediate schools participated in this year’s competition, with each team comprised of four student “mathletes.” After completing several hours of timed math tests, as individuals and as a team, the top six teams were announced with Washington Middle in first place, Punahou (2nd), Iolani (3rd), Niu Valley Middle (4th), Kamehameha Middle (5th) and Kapolei Middle (6th). All six teams earned the right to compete with neighbor island teams in the March 9 Hawaii State MATHCOUNTS Competition, which will determine the Hawaiʻi team and coach that will move on to the 2019 Raytheon MATHCOUNTS National Competition in Orlando, Florida. Photo credit: Edmund Chang.

Kapolei-based Island Pacific Academy (no photo) took home the “Best Rookie School” Trophy, a new category award, recognizing their participation in the Oʻahu Chapter MATHCOUNTS.

