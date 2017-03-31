Kapolei Middle School Principal Bruce Naguwa, 2016 National Distinguished Principal of the Year

On March 22, Sen. Gabbard honored Kapolei Middle School Principal Bruce Naguwa, who was named National Distinguished Principal of the Year for 2016 by the Hawai’i Elementary and Middle School Administrators Association. Principal Naguwa has demonstrated outstanding leadership in advancing the school’s performance and raising the achievements of his 1,400 6th-8th graders. This is the second time he has been named National Distinguished Principal of the Year. Principal Naguwa was one of several educators recognized by the Senate this week as part of Education Week at the Capitol.