Kapolei – Most Patriotic!

By Kacie Saxer-Taulbee

Kapolei is the winner of the Most Patriotic City of Hawaii Award for 2020. Insurify is recognized the communities that are home to the most veterans and active service members in each state.

The most patriotic cities in the country were identified through analysis of both military service and place of residence information from over 2 million insurance applications.



For full information about this award, the scoring system, and the full list of winning communities, please see this announcement: https://insurify.com/insights/2020-most-patriotic-cities-award/

