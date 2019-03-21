Kapolei Shopping Center Hosts a Carnival of Fun for Keiki, March 30

Kapolei Shopping Center celebrates Spring with a free, fun-filled Keiki Carnival on Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Keiki will enjoy carnival games with prizes; a giant slide ride; a bouncer for the younger kids; juggling by Stevo the Clown; photos with a stilt-walker; and make-and-take crafts. Everyone can have fun spinning the Prize Wheel with KSSK’s Sweetie Pacarro. Look for merchant sales and special promotions, too!

Anchored by Safeway and Longs, Kapolei Shopping Center is located in the heart of the City of Kapolei at 590 Farrington Hwy., at the corner of Farrington and Makakilo Drive. Visit www.KapoleiShopping.com