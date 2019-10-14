Kapolei Shopping Center welcomes trick-or-treaters on Halloween, October 31

Free family fun is on tap this Halloween as Kapolei Shopping Center merchants pass out treats for costumed keiki on October 31 from 5 to 7pm.

The center’s pop-up mini pumpkin patch next to Safeway will welcome kids to pick out a free mini pumpkin to decorate and take home. This popular attraction also offers a festive backdrop for family photos.

Kapolei Shopping Center, anchored by Safeway and Longs Drugs, is located in the heart of Kapolei at 590 Farrington Hwy, just off of Makakilo Drive. For information visit www.KapoleiShopping.com