Kapolei Shopping Center’s Sustainability Fair will share ways to keep Hawaii Clean and Green!

Test-drive an electric vehicle, too!

Bring the whole family to Kapolei Shopping Center’s Sustainability Fair on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. where the focus is on having fun as you learn ways to reduce your carbon footprint and take action to help keep Hawaii clean and green.

Sponsored by Hawaiian Electric Company and Ulupono Initiative, with support from Summit Media, this free community event features an electric vehicle display, informational booths and fun hands-on activities hosted by local nonprofits, government agencies and businesses focused on sustaining and stewarding our island’s natural resources. Blue Planet Foundation is coordinating electric vehicle “ride-and-drive” opportunities.

Enjoy live entertainment on the Sunrun stage, plus prize giveaways and the chance to win a roundtrip for two on Alaska Airlines.

Bring your reusable water bottles and fill up at the complimentary Menehune Water stations. Kapolei Shopping Center also will give away reusable beverage flasks, while supplies last, to those presenting a same-day receipt ($10 or more) from any of the center’s merchants. Find event details and prize giveaway rules at KapoleiShopping.com

“Kapolei Shopping center is very happy to host this fair, and we are especially grateful to our main sponsors, Hawaiian Electric Companies and Ulupono Initiative who, together with Summit Media, have partnered to bring sustainability fairs to other communities like Kapolei,” said Corinne Hiromoto, senior asset manager for James Campbell Company, which owns the shopping center. “We’re glad to have them bring this important message to our west side residents.”