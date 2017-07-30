Ko Olina: Live Performances and Activities Announced for 2017 Children’s Festival

O‘AHU, HAWAI‘I (July 25, 2017) – This year’s Ko Olina Children’s Festival offers plenty of activities for the whole family, all in the name of fun and charity. A benefit for Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children (KMCWC), the 4th annual festival will take place on Saturday, September 23 at Ko Olina Resort and include interactive displays, live performances, delicious food, and more.

Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy the schedule of family-friendly Disney/Pixar movies: Moana, Pete’s Dragon, Star Wars Rogue 1 and the sunset finale feature film on the beach, Beauty & The Beast (live action version).

Beyond the big screen, festivalgoers will find a full lineup of amusement options to choose from. The event offers live stage performances including Disney’s Aloha Fun hula show, The Playground dance studio, Hawaii Youth Percussion Ensemble, Nanakuli High & Intermediate Performing Arts Center and the Taiko Center of the Pacific. Attendees can also choose from a variety of ongoing activities: Honolulu Community College’s MELE (Music and Entertainment Learning Experience) Program, interactive virtual reality viewing booth, Searider Productions photo booth, Capoeira Besouro Hawaii, Ko Olina Golf keiki golf lessons, face painting, balloon artists, and a live sand art exhibit on the beach.

Tickets are on sale now at the Festival website: www.koolinachildrensfestival.com. Adult tickets are priced at $25 pre-sale or $30 at the door. Tickets may be purchased for keiki, ages four to 12, for $15. Children 3 years of age and younger may attend the event at no charge. Attendees can also visit the Festival website for details on special room rates available at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa and Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina.

Following the Festival’s yearly tradition, 100% of ticket proceeds will go to KMCWC. An affiliate of Hawai‘i Pacific Health, KMCWC is the state of Hawai‘i’s largest health care provider and leader in the care of women, infants and children. Over the past three years, the festival has contributed a total of $155,000 to the center.