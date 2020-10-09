Ko Olina to restrict public access to some of its lagoons for safety reasons

By HNN Staff

The public will not be allowed to access certain lagoons at Ko Olina Resort starting next month for safety reasons amid the ongoing pandemic.

In a notice, the resort said it will be reserving lagoons 1, 2 and 3 for hotel guests and vacation club owners only from Nov. 1 through Feb. 1, 2021.

Lagoon 4, however, will be off limits to hotel guests and vacation club owners but will remain open to the public — along with its 102 parking stalls.

The resort said the changes are to protect residents when more visitors start flying in when the state launches its pre-travel testing program on Oct. 15.

Currently, all lagoons are open, but the resort’s public parking lots have remained closed. Public access advocates said the resort has been using the pandemic as an excuse to restrict public access.

However, Ko Olina said it’s not trying to restrict access — it just needs more time to make sure the property is safe for reopening, adding that the costs to operate and maintain the beaches, coves and parking lots are significant.