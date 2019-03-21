Leeward Community College Presents, “Geek Day!”

Leeward Geek Day

Saturday March 30th, 9am-12:15pm

Leeward Community College Pearl City Campus

Free Admission and Parking



Free workshops on technology and today’s digital lifestyle are offered at the tenth annual GEEK DAY @ LEEWARD on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Leeward Community College, from 9:30 am-12:15 pm.

The College offers free workshops on technology and today’s digital lifestyle with hands-on workshops and demonstrations on a variety of digital, mobile and technology topics, from archiving your digital life to online security.. The sessions are designed for the general public.

Geek Day also offers a Digital Café, where you can discover new apps, receive one-on-one help with computer problems and experience hands-on demo of Oculus Go and Pupbo, a robotic dog.

For the Photography sessions, participants are asked to bring their own camera. Details on the daylong event are online www.leeward.hawaii.edu/GeekDay.

Sessions include how to:

· Archive your Digital Life

· Shoot Better Digital Photos (bring your own camera)

· Master Digital Video

· Get Organized with Trello

· Build Your Own App

· Use Technology for Health & Wellness

· Accelerate your Use of Google Drive

· AND MORE…

All activities are free and open to the public. Doors open at 9:00 a.m. for coffee and registration, with the first session beginning at 9:30 am. Door prizes include iTunes, GooglePlay & Amazon gift cards and more.