Leeward Community College’s Annual Discovery Fair

The annual Discovery Fair at Leeward Community College offers a family-oriented day of engaging educational interactive exhibits, food booths and a variety of “Safe Communities” activities and information. The fair is presented on Saturday, November 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Pearl City campus. Admission and parking are free.

Highlights of the fair include more than 50 bustling hands-on learning activities for the entire family. This year, all educational activities are offered free of charge!

For the sixth consecutive year, the fair also features Weed and Seed Hawaiʻi and Celebrate Safe Communities, offering fun and informative activities. Meeting Honolulu Police Department’s trained dogs, fighting virtual fires and exploring a variety of emergency vehicles add to the day’s excitement.

Weed and Seed Hawaiʻi showcases a number of federal, state and local law enforcement exhibits including Keiki IDs, McGruff, the Crime Dog, how to prepare for emergencies and fraud awareness.

Returning crowd favorites

Quicksand Goo—a mysterious substance that’s both solid and liquid

Polymer Worms and Instant Snow—the magic of polymers

Hands-on clay sculpting, including the opportunity to take a spin with a pottery wheel

Interactive Fire Station

Rockets: create and launch your personalized rocket

Bug City—a close up look and feel of the creepy, crawly insect world

Tours of the Fossil & Mineral and Natural History exhibits

Additional fair offerings

Lightning Bolt Challenge: a speedy competition diving into the nuts and bolts of engines

Banana Bongos: create music with everyday items such as bananas, apples, and a cup of water

of water Old to New Papermaking: create artisan paper from recycled materials

Fun with Fish: Learn the ancient art of Gyotaku, the traditional Japanese method of creating an artistic print of a fish

Figure it Out: Decode an ancient Egyptian hieroglyphic message and win a prize!

Bubblicious Geometry: Take a stand inside a giant bubble or create some awesome bubbles in a variety of shapes and sizes

The Wonderful World of Anthropology: Take a selfie with our early human ancestor, the famous “Lucy”

Kreating Kalo: Construct a kalo (taro) plant out of new and recycled materials

Food booths, Used Book Fair and Traditional Korean games

Fair entry, parking and all educational activities are free. Food and community vendors offer a variety of items for purchase.