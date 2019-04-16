Left Turn Lane Permanently Closed on the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor Offramp

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists that the left turn lane will be permanently closed on the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1A) from the eastbound H-1 Freeway beginning Tuesday, April 16, 2019, as part of the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project.

The left turn lane will be closed permanently for safety reasons. Due to modifications happening at Kalaeloa Boulevard, crossing lanes at this intersection is not advisable.

Motorists traveling on the H-1 Freeway will be directed to Kalaeloa Boulevard via the tCampbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1A) and may continue on Kapolei Parkway/Kamokila Boulevard, to Wakea Street and to Farrington Highway.