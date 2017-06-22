Lindbergh and A’GACI Open First Locations in Hawaii

Kapolei, HI (June 22, 2017) —Ka Makana Alii is proud to announce the openings of international fashion brands Lindbergh and A’GACI, both debuting their very first locations in Hawaii this June. Adding to the excitement, Ka Makana Alii also announced that gourmet chocolatier Godiva will be opening at the center in October 2017.

“We are proud that Ka Makana Alii continues to attract world class-retailers and restaurants to West Oahu, and we believe that the decision of many international brands to open their first to Hawaii locations here speaks volumes to the success and evolution of the center and of Kapolei,” said Stephanie England, General Manager of Ka Makana Alii. “We are excited to maintain this momentum as we head into the second half of 2017.”

Now open for the first time in Hawaii, A’GACI, along with its sister brand O’Shoes, debuted a 7,345-square-foot store at Ka Makana Alii this June. The high-energy store offers fashionable women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories, all at an attractive price point.

Also new to the Hawaii market, Lindbergh is an avant-garde menswear and apparel brand that caters to every taste and every occasion. With locations around the world, Lindbergh prides itself on affordable, high-quality collections from a simple Blue-Label t-shirt to an exquisite Black Label Suit. Exclusive to Ka Makana Alii, Lindbergh’s flagship Hawaii location also offers a collection of Hawaii-themed garments.

Oahu’s newest Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf opened at the center on June 20. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Hawaii is the largest privately held specialty coffee and tea retailer in the Islands, offering a delicious variety of premium teas, coffees, hot and iced drinks.

Also open at the center is the Disney Vacation Club Kiosk, offering a flexible, vacation point-based model rather than the traditional fixed-week timeshares. Club Members are able to choose from among a variety of vacation destinations, including a stay at any Disney Vacation Club Resort or at thousands of other resort destinations around the world.

Visit our website at www.kamakanaalii.com for more details about the upcoming promotions and exciting center events. For the latest news and updates follow Ka Makana Alii on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kamakanaalii/, Twitter at @kamakanaalii, and Instagram at @kamakanaalii.