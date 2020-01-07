Lion Dancers will welcome Chinese New Year at Kapolei Shopping Center, Jan. 19

Kapolei Shopping Center will host a performance and store blessing by the Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association on Sunday, Jan.19, to ring in the Chinese Year of the Rat and summon joy and good fortune for the new year.

The public is invited to join this free celebration, which starts at 10am in front of the KidShine Dental clinic with a Kung Fu demonstration and lion dance performance. The troupe of dancers and drummers then will make their way around the shopping center to bless individual businesses.

The lions always welcome being “fed” with a small monetary donation, often placed in a small red envelope, or lai see, to bring good luck to the giver and recipient. Lai see and fortune cookies will be passed out while supplies last.

Kapolei Shopping Center is located in the heart of the City of Kapolei at 590 Farrington Hwy., at the corner of Farrington and Makakilo Drive. Visit www.KapoleiShopping.com