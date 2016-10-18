Mākeke Kapolei Marks Five Years

KAPOLEI, HI (October 17, 2016) – Mākeke Kapolei is giving two green thumbs up as it prepares to celebrate five years of providing fresh local produce and products to the Leeward community.

On Thursday, October 27, the weekly farmers’ and green market is growing their regular vendors and activities. The public is invited to celebrate with early Halloween festivities including pony rides, free pumpkin decorating, live entertainment, healthy trick or treating and much more. And don’t forget to get decked out in your Halloween best for Mākeke Kapolei’s costume contest for both keiki and adults.

Enter for a chance to win a Mākeke Kapolei gift certificate in one of three categories: scariest keiki, most original keiki, and best adult costume. First place winners will receive $50 in Mākeke Kapolei gift certificates and second place winners will receive $25 in Mākeke Kapolei gift certificates.

Mākeke Kapolei is a homegrown market with produce made available through a collaboration between Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, Kapolei High School and Malama Learning Center. The market is held every Thursday afternoon at Kapolei High School from 3 – 6:30 p.m. Since the market first started in 2011, it has offered a wide variety of locally grown produce, prepared food, plants, homemade crafts, and services such as lomilomi massage and health education. EBT/SNAP are accepted. There is also a program available to double EBT/SNAP benefits on the purchase of fruits, vegetables, poi and local honey. Please visit the information booth for more information.

The fifth anniversary is being put on by Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center in collaboration with Kapolei High School and Malama Learning Center. For more information about Mākeke Kapolei and its supporting organizations, please email makeke@wcchc.com, call 808-697-3709.or visit www.malamalearningcenter.org.