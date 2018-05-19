Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation, Inc. Awards Isaac Badua of Kapolei High School An Academic Scholarship

Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation, Inc. Awards $181,000 in Academic Scholarships to 63 High School Seniors throughout the State

The Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation, Inc. (Takitani Foundation) has awarded $181,000 in scholarships to 63 exceptional seniors from every qualifying public and independent high school in Hawai‘i as part of its Legacy Scholarship Program. Two students received Outstanding Student Awards of $10,000 each and one student received a Distinguished Student Award of $8,000. Ten high school seniors received $5,000 scholarships as district finalists, one student received a Director’s Award of $5,000 and forty‐nine students were awarded $2,000 scholarships. Nominated by their respective schools, the award winners received scholarships based on their strong academic achievement, dedicated community service and financial need.

“Mr. and Mrs. Takitani founded Hawaiian Host, and knew hard work, innovation and commitment to excellence were key factors in their success,” said KSSK Radio personality

Michael W. Perry, the Takitani Foundation Chairman of the Board. “The Takitanis wanted to recognize those same qualities in Hawaiʻi’s outstanding students with support to further their education.”

Recipients of the Outstanding and Distinguished student awards are as follows:

Charles Tran of Kaiser High School was awarded the Mamoru Takitani Outstanding Student Award of $10,000, and will attend Yale University in Connecticut this Fall. He is the son of Hue Lai and Nen Tran.

Mia Ricciardi of Kapa‘a High School received the Aiko Takitani Outstanding Student Award of $10,000. Mia is the daughter of Stacy and Peter Ricciardi, and will attend Chapman University in the Fall.

Hunter Worth of Kamehameha Schools Maui is the recipient of the Karen Uno Distinguished Student Award of $8,000, and plans to attend Princeton University in New Jersey this Fall. Hunter is the son of Eleanor and James Worth.

District award recipients of $5,000 scholarships are as follows:

Roland Afaga of Honoka‘a High and Intermediate School. He is the son of Vilma Afaga, and will attend Santa Clara University in the Fall.

Sienna Byrne of Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy. She is the daughter of Gail Byrne Baber, and will attend Princeton University after a gap year.

Jessica Mun Chau of President William McKinley High School. She is the daughter of Dung Chau and Wanchan Liang, and will attend Brown University in the Fall.

Rovy Anne Dipaysa of Waipahu High School. She is the daughter of Ma Victoria and Ronnie Dipaysa, and will attend Chaminade University in the Fall.

Liam Fitzgerald of Leilehua High School. He is the son of Russell and Leilani Fitzgerald, and will attend Whitworth College in the Fall.

Andrea Leomo of ‘Aiea High School. She is the daughter of Sandra and Jose Leomo, and will attend the University of San Francisco in the Fall.

Miki Lynn Musgrove of Pearl City High School. She is the daughter of Yoshiko and Timothy Musgrove, and will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa in the Fall.

John Nguyen of Damien Memorial School. He is the son of Myle and Viet Nguyen, and will attend Saint Louis University in the Fall.

Lacey Shiigi of Hilo High School is the recipient of the Mildred Higashi Director’s Award. She is the daughter of Keith and Allison Shiigi and will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa this Fall.

Kiana Voigt of Kahuku High School. She is the daughter of Kim and Shane Voigt and will attend Willamette University in the Fall.

Nikki Zamani of Lahaianalua High School. She is the daughter of Ardie and Tahereh Zamani, and will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa in the Fall.

Recipients of $2,000 scholarships are as follows:

Leeward O`ahu District:

Isaac Badua of Kapolei High School;

Kyrus Lancaster of James Campbell High School;

Cayenne Gabaylo of Nanakuli High & Intermediate School and

Hope Iokia of Waianae High School.

Honolulu District: Kylie Carganilla of Farrington High School; Emi Lin Luo of Kaimuki High School; Keenan Goo of Kalani High School; and Justin Wong of President Theodore Roosevelt High School.

Central O`ahu District: Kehau Campos of Mililani High School; Kylan Tomita of Moanalua High School; Destynee Fagaragan of Admiral Arthur W. Radford High School; and Nikky Evangelista of Waialua High and Intermediate School.

Windward O`ahu District: Kahoʻopomaikai Kekua of Kailua High School and Presley Anderson of Kalaheo School.

Hawai’i District: Rowlie John Flores of Kaʻu High School; Crismel Juan of Kea‘au High School; Shaylee Thompson of Kealakehe High School; Naomi Ney of Kohala High School; Bethney de la Torre of Konawaena High School; Jay‐Jay Bernardo of Pahoa High & Intermediate School and Leira Joyce Vea of Waiakea High School.

Maui District: Kiki Bekkum of Hana High School; Caitlin Villarosa of Henry Perrine Baldwin High School; Janine Harris of King Kekaulike High School; Lino Yoshikawa of Maui High School and Caele Manley of Moloka‘i High School.

Kaua`i District: Drewan Pigao of Kaua’i High School and Leilani Higashi of Waimea High School.

Hawaiʻi Association of Independent Schools (HAIS): Megan Park of Assets School; Crystal Auz of Calvary Chapel Christian School; Lorian Casem of Hanalani Schools; Joel Lau of Hawaiʻi Baptist Academy; Jenna Ann Maruyama of ‘Iolani School; Elise Pangelinan of Island Pacific Academy; Emily Sullivan of Island School; Lei‘ohu Tong of Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i; Shaylynne Matayoshi of Kamehmeha Schools Kapalama; Kate Jeszenszky of Le Jardin Academy; Griffin Sagar of Maui Preparatory Academy; Allyson Kuwana of Mid‐Pacific Institute; Mathias Migliorini‐Marchesi of Parker School; Justin Abe of Punahou School; Darby Mulligan of Seabury Hall; and Tracy Pham of St. Andrew’s Schools, The Priory.

Hawaiʻi Catholic Schools (HCS): Sage Iona of Maryknoll School; Kimi Tokunaga of Sacred Hearts Academy; Krislyn Martinez of Saint Anthony School; Malia Guerrero of Saint Francis School; and Joseph Lyons of Saint Louis School.