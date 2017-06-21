Merchants of the Future Invited to Participate in Ka Makana Alii’s “Kids, Inc.” Program

Program encourages youth to demonstrate retail entrepreneurship

KAPOLEI, HI (June 21, 2017) – In an effort to promote retail entrepreneurism among today’s youth, Ka Makana Alii is inviting keiki ranging from six to 16 years old to participate in the “Kids, Inc.” program. The program is being hosted at select Jones Lang LaSalle-managed shopping centers throughout the U.S.

Winning Kids, Inc. participants will have the opportunity to set up shop at the center to learn about business, make money, and most of all, have fun. Participants may create something from scratch, offer a service or resell a product purchased from a wholesaler. Businesses are expected to have minimal parental involvement.

To qualify for the in-center event, keiki will submit their business plans via Ka Makana Alii’s website by July 5. Winners will be announced on July 6. Children 16 and under will need a parent or guardian to submit their entry.

Winners will be invited to a one-day “business showcase” on Saturday, July 22, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. where they can sell their products or services to customers and keep their earnings.

“We are excited to put keiki in business and offer this opportunity to budding retail entrepreneurs,” said Stephanie England, general manager at Ka Makana Alii. “Allowing keiki to sell their products or services in a retail environment will give them a real taste of what it takes to run a business. We’re looking forward to hosting these ‘merchants of the future’.”

To learn more about the program, please visit http://bit.ly/2snxqOq