Navy Land Transfer Meeting Wednesday – WHY ISN’T CITY ATTENDING?

by John Bond

Major Navy Land Transfer Meeting Wednesday Pearl Harbor

Ewa Battlefield also concerns City parcels and what will be”preserved” or NOT by Hunt Corp. Why isn’t the Cityinvolved?



Navy wants to transfer the land after the meeting andHunt wants nothing hindering their full development otherthan a tiny “preservation” patch.

What about the Hunt lawsuit for Millions? No questions



being asked. Is everything all just secret meetings behindclosed doors? No news media, no consulting parties,just secret deals?