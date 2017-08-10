New Allstate Insurance Office Opens in Kapolei

Kapolei entrepreneur opens small business

Kapolei–July 31, 2017– Allstate Insurance Company is proud to announce the opening of a new office in Kapolei, which is independently owned and operated by Helen Kado.

“We are thrilled to help Kapolei residents protect what matters most to them,” Kado said. “As a full-service insurance agency, we are a one-stop-shop for insurance and financial needs.”

The agency sells auto, property, commercial and life insurance, as well as an array of financial services. Agency staff members have expert knowledge about those products and can help customers choose the coverage that best meets their needs.

“We are committed to providing excellent customer service and making insurance processes seamless and stress-free,” Kado said.

The office is located at 91-1010 Shangrila Street Ste 302 and can be reached by calling 808-845-9026.