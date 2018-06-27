New AmVets Pearl Harbor Post Kapolei Residents

June 26 th the newest American Veteran’s Post -AmVets Pearl Harbor was established and attended their Charter Presentation Ceremony.

This Post has a female-centric Veteran Command Staff and is made up of health care professionals and community health workers and was established and has a mission to preserve military monuments at Pearl Harbor including the Arizona Memorial and for doing Leeward outreach to Veterans to connect them to services, end Homelessness and in partnership with Commander Carl Vincenti’s Post #3 create vocational opportunities to sustain themselves. They also have partnered to promote youth in the Kapolei High Jr. ROTC, Kalaeloa Civil Air Patrol and the National Guard’s Youth Challenge to mentor and guide them through their program.

Special thanks to the Honolulu Police Department for providing the AmVets Outreach Command Vehicle for going into the field and finding these Veterans in place and for special events. Special thanks to Plantation Tavern for providing the facility, good grindz and support.