New Farmers Market by Nalo Farms to Open at Ka Makana Ali‘i

KAPOLEI, HI (July 25, 2017) – A new Farmers Market, by Nalo Farms, will launch Wednesday,

July 26 at Ka Makana Ali‘i. For the inaugural event and each following Wednesday, the family-friendly market will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the center court.

The Farmers Market by Nalo Farms at Ka Makana Ali‘i will offer local fruits and vegetables, tropical plants and flowers, treats, and prepared foods. In addition to fresh produce and local items for sale, the event will feature lively entertainment for guests that includes Hawaiian music, hula performances, and more.

“We’re proud to partner with Ka Makana Ali‘i,” said Dean J. Okimoto, owner/president of Nalo Farms. “It’s exciting that we can expand our reach of fresh greens and offer more to the West O‘ahu community with this new Farmers Market.”

“Nalo Farms is a great local organization and an amazing resource for the island,” said Stephanie England, general manager of Ka Makana Ali‘i. “With Nalo Farms and this weekly market, friends and families can gather together, shop for healthy produce and foods, and enjoy some fun, local entertainment.”

The center is looking for additional vendors to participate in the weekly Farmers Market, sponsored by Pali Momi Medical Center. For additional details and to express interest in becoming a vendor, visit the Ka Makana Ali‘i website at www.kamakanaalii.com.