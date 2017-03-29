New Investments in West Oahu Spurs Development

Hunt recently brought to market a newly renovated single-story office building with over 34,000 square feet of leasable office and retail space. The Center’s first tenant is The Warrior Ohana Medical Clinic, a 13,000-square foot Tripler Army Medical facility, that has operated in a portion of the Kalaeloa Professional Center since 2011.

In January, we welcomed Coral Crater Adventure Park. The entire family will enjoy thrilling rides and exciting challenges such as an aerial obstacle course, ATV, rock climbing, ziplining and electric bikes. In the coming months.

Hunt expects to welcome a range of businesses including medical offices and services, retail and administrative offices for a number of businesses.