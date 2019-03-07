Nineteen Hawaiʻi VEX IQ Robotics Teams Qualify for 2019 World Championships

Kapolei Middle School (KMS Tech Hui IQ Team 7074Y) earned the Energy Award at the Hawaiian Electric Companies’ Hawaiʻi State VEX IQ Middle School Robotics Championship held Feb. 23 at St. Louis School. While not a World-qualifying award, the Energy Award recognizes the team’s extraordinary enthusiasm.

HONOLULU, March 7, 2019 – Eight middle school and 11 elementary school robotics teams qualified for the 2019 VEX World Championships during Hawaiian Electric Companies’ Hawaiʻi State VEX IQ Championships. The VEX Worlds will be held April 24 – May 1, 2019 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky, featuring top-ranked robotics teams from 45 countries.

In a field of 40 teams per championship, the 19 Hawaiʻi middle and elementary school robotics teams qualified for the VEX Worlds through winning the following awards:

Middle School VEX IQ at St. Louis School, Feb. 23

Excellence Award – Waialua Intermediate (Hawaiian Kids Team 359A) Teamwork Champions – Cornerstone Engineering Robotics (Mililani Masters Team 11173B) Lokelani Middle School (Kolohe Kids Team 5777K) Teamwork Champions 2 nd Place – St. Louis School (The Crusaders Team 4270A) and Hawaii Technology Academy (Triton Team 1234B) of Waipahu Robot Skills Champion – Mendija Robotics Academy (Mendija Robotics Team 81218A) from Molokaʻi Design Award – Island Pacific Academy (Navigator Robotics Team 4442A)

St. Louis School also earned the STEM Research Project Award, qualifying twice for the world championship. Due to the overlap, a second team from Waialua Intermediate was able to qualify for the VEX Worlds through its skills ranking. For a full list of award recipients, please visit https://www.robotevents.com/robot-competitions/vex-iq-challenge/RE-VIQC-18-6611.html.

Elementary School VEX IQ at Sacred Hearts Academy, March 2

Excellence Award – Mānoa Elementary (Green Tigers Team 10142Y) Teamwork Champions – BSA Aloha Council Troop 32 (Son of Daimos Team 3200S) of Waipahu, and Mānoa Elementary (Green Tigers Team 10142X) Teamwork Champions 2nd Place – Haleʻiwa Elementary (Cane Fire Team 96712B) and Kualapuʻu School (Kualupuʻu Comets Team 1037C) of Molokaʻi Teamwork Champions 3rd Place – Mānoa Elementary (Green Tigers Team 10142A) and Sacred Hearts Academy (Lancer Robotics Team 2436C) Robot Skills Champion – Sacred Hearts Academy (Lancer Robotics Team 2436A) Design Award – Sacred Hearts Academy (Lancer Robotics Team 2436B) Amaze Award – Kaunakakai School (Molokaʻi Masters Team 11516D) STEM Research Project Award – Mililani Mauka Elementary (Eagle Teks Team 241E) -more- Nineteen Hawaʻi VEX IQ Robotics Teams qualify for 2019 World Championships Page 2 of 2 March 7, 2019 For a full list of Elementary School VEX IQ award recipients, please visit: https://www.robotevents.com/robot-competitions/vex-iq-challenge/RE-VIQC-18-6412.html.

The 19 teams will join 5 middle and high school VEX VRC teams that won World Championship qualifiying slots during the Hawaiian Electric Companies’ Hawaiʻi State VEX VRC Championship in January.

Since 2013, the Hawaiian Electric Companies have sponsored the VEX State Championships. Today, there are 270 IQ teams and 92 VEX teams across the state, with about 1500 students participating in more than 70 robotics events throughout the year. Globally, there are 24,000 teams in 57 countries participating in student robotics.