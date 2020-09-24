Pacific Allied Products Announces Executive Leadership Changes

By Caroline Witherspoon, Becker Communications, Inc

Pacific Allied Products, Ltd., one of Hawaii’s leading manufacturing companies, has promoted Fred Louis Sylva, Jr. from operations manager to general manager & vice president of operations. Former president Bernie Coleman has been appointed vice chairman of the board.



With more than 24 years of experience at Pacific Allied Products, Sylva leads all departmental managers and the company’s 73 employees. He is responsible for the day-to-day management of the bottling and foam departments; managing the budget; overseeing equipment installation and repairs; and coordinating special projects. He has held a number of positions including PET division manager, injections and container manager, shift leader, process technician, injection technician and material handler.



Prior to joining Pac Allied Products, Sylva worked for Yamaki Produce, Ltd. and Fleming Food. He has been named Employee of the Year two times and also received the President’s Award for Outstanding Performance.



Coleman served as president of the company for 16 years.

Headquartered in Kapolei, Pacific Allied Products, Ltd. is Hawaii’s leading packaging manufacturing company. Founded in 1965, the company initially produced wall panels using Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) foam followed by ice coolers, surfboards and swim rings. In 1992, the company expanded its product line to include the manufacturing of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) products for the local bottling industry. In 2005, Pacific Allied Products added a new 30,000-square-foot PET manufacturing plant, enabling the company to produce more than 200 million bottles per year. Today, the manufacturing and warehouse facilities measure 90,000 square feet. Pacific Allied Products is located at 91-118 Kaomi Loop, Kapolei, HI, 96707. For more information, visit www.PacificAlliedProducts.com.