Pacific Allied Products Announces Promotions

KAPOLEI, HI (February 25, 2019) – Pacific Allied Products, Ltd, one of Hawaii’s leading manufacturing companies, has announced the following promotions:





Fred Louis Sylva, Jr., Operations Manager

With more than 22 years of experience at Pacific Allied Products, Sylva leads all departmental managers and the company’s 73 employees. He is responsible for overseeing management of the PET and Foam departments; managing the budget; overseeing equipment installation and repairs; and coordinating special projects. Sylva has worked in many capacities at Pac Allied, including injections and container manager, shift leader, process technician, injection technician and material handler. He most recently served as PET Division Manager. Prior to joining the company, he worked for Yamaki Produce, Ltd. and Fleming Food. He has been named Employee of the Year two times and also received the President’s Award for Outstanding Performance.

Debbie Serrao-Kuamo‘o, Sales Manager

As Sales Manager, Serrao-Kuamo‘o is responsible for the sales and marketing of all of the company’s products. Most recently, she served as the EPS Division Manager. Serrao-Kuamo‘o has received numerous awards, including the President’s Award for Outstanding Achievement, Outstanding Performance (1 year, 5 year, 10 year) and the 2016 EPS Industry Alliance’s Excellence in EPS Recycling Award. Active in the community, she is a member of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, Hawaii Food Manufacturers Association, EPS Industry Alliance, AFM and New Life Christian Faith Fellowship. Born in Honolulu and raised in Hilo, she attended University of Hawaii Hilo and University of Phoenix.

Headquartered in Kapolei, Pacific Allied Products, Ltd. is Hawaii’s leading plastics manufacturing company. Founded in 1965, the company initially produced wall panels using Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) foam followed by ice coolers, surfboards and swim rings. In 1992, the company expanded its product line to include the manufacturing of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) products for the local bottling industry. In 2005, Pacific Allied Products added a new 30,000-square-foot PET manufacturing plant, enabling the company to produce more than 200 million bottles per year. Today, the manufacturing and warehouse facilities measure 90,000 square feet. Pacific Allied Products is located at 91-118 Kaomi Loop, Kapolei, HI, 96707. For more information, visit www.PacificAlliedProducts.com.