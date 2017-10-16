Pacific Allied Products Celebrates Warehouse Expansion With Traditional Hawaiian Blessing

Pacific Allied Products recently held a traditional Hawaiian blessing to celebrate the expansion of its PET warehouse. The new 6,000-square-foot facility will allow the manufacturer to double its storage space of finished bottled water goods, resulting in increased production capacity on the production line.

Since 1992, Pacific Allied Products has supplied high quality Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) containers to the Hawaii beverage industry. It is the only vertically integrated facility to manufacture preforms, blow containers and co-pack bottled water – all under one roof. As a result, Pacific Allied Products has the capability to manufacture plastic preforms for soda, juice, milk and water bottles; mold the preforms into containers of various shapes and sizes; rinse, fill and cap the bottles; and then label, shrink wrap and palletize the final product all under one roof.

Headquartered in Kapolei, Pacific Allied Products, Ltd. is Hawaii’s leading plastics manufacturing company. Founded in 1965, the company initially produced wall panels using foam followed by ice coolers, surfboards and swim rings. In 1992, the company expanded its product line to include the manufacturing of PET products for the local bottling industry. Today, the company produces more than 200 million bottles per year. Pacific Allied Products is located at 91-118 Kaomi Loop, Kapolei, HI, 96707. Please visit www.pacificalliedproducts.com for more information.