Pacific Coast Supply, LLC Acquires Hawaii Supply

Pacific Coast Supply announced that they have purchased Hawaii Supply, in Kapolei, Hawaii. Hawaii Supply is a premier distributor of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products.

“This acquisition fits our strategy of growth in this region and we are pleased to have acquired a company with a long history of servicing the market with exceptional people and products. After years of partnership with Hawaii Supply, the timing was right for the acquisition. We have enjoyed our relationship with the Rodden family and thank them for their years of partnership.” Said Curt Gomes, president of Pacific Coast Supply, LLC.

Pacific Coast Supply, LLC is one of the largest, most diversified building supply distribution companies in the West, with 45 locations in 13 states.