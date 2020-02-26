Performing Arts Center of Kapolei Present – Shrek The Musical

By Colleen Fujioka

The Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, Shrek The Musical, is coming to The Performing Arts Center of Kapolei. The show features book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, and all new songs from Jeanine Tesori. The musical is based on the Oscar Award-winning DreamWorks Animation film and book by William Steig.



“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero (Jeremiah Ulufanua) who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey (Xander van den Berg) and a feisty princess (Ayzhia Tadeo). Throw in a short-tempered bad guy (Marcus Otaka), a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand…and his name is Shrek.



ONSTAGE: March 6-21, 2020

THURSDAYS: March 12, 19 @ 6:30pm

FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS: March 6, 7, 13, 20, 21 @ 7:00pm

SUNDAYS: March 8, 14 @ 3:00pm



General Admission: $7

Reserved Seating: $12 online, $15 at the door

Per ticket processing fee applies to all online ticket sales



packapolei.org

(808) 664-6161

packinfo96707@gmail.com