Performing Arts Center of Kapolei Presents: Newsies!

The Performing Arts Center of Kapolei is excited to announce their production of Disney’s Newsies The Musical – the Tony Award-winning Broadway phenomenon. Performances run February 22-March 9 2019 at Kapolei High School Forum. In 1899, New York City got its news from an army of ragged orphans and runaways called newsies. One of them, Jack Kelly (Xander van den Berg), dreams of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. When newspaper owners raise distribution prices at the newsies’ expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and leads a group of young newsies to strike for all overworked and underpaid children. This is a delightful show that represents historical events using a combination of upbeat tunes and high-kicking, musical numbers.



From L-R: Jeremiah Ulufanua, Rafael Fernandez, Royce Sapalasan, Xander van den Berg, Jonah Lorica, Jake Petrus. Photo by: Dari Jao



Newsies is directed by Rachelle Amparo with choreography by Katherine Jones, vocal direction by Layton Elika Santos and a live orchestra directed by Alan Salvador. Other featured cast members include Kimie Fujioka as Katherine Plumber, Royce Sapalasan as Crutchie and Jonah Lorica as Davey, with a supporting ensemble of remarkable actors and dancers.

WHO Performing Arts Center of Kapolei



WHAT Disney’s Newsies Music by Alan Menken Lyrics by Jack Feldmen Book by Harvey Fierstein



WHEN February 22, 23 & March 2, 8 & 9 at 7:00PM February 28 & March 7 at 6:30PM



WHERE 91-5007 Kapolei Parkway Kapolei, HI 96707WHERE



WHEN: Thursday Shows $5.00 Friday and Saturday Shows: $7.00 General Seating $12.00 Reserved Seating PRICES

