Popular Fashion Retailers A’GACI and Lindbergh to Open First Hawaii Stores at Ka Makana Alii

Local Fever, Torrid, Adore, Hot Topic, Spencer’s, Sunglass Hut, LIDS and Truffoire also expanding to New West Oahu Shopping Center

HONOLULU (September 7, 2016) – DeBartolo Development announced today that fashion retailers A’GACI and Lindbergh will be opening their first Hawaii locations at Ka Makana Alii, the new regional mall currently under construction in West Oahu and scheduled to make its debut October 21.

With high energy stores nationwide, A’GACI, along with its sister brand O’Shoes, will be opening a 7,345-square-foot store at Ka Makana AliI, offering fashionable women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories, all at an attractive price point.

Lindbergh is an avant-garde menswear and apparel brand that caters to every taste and every occasion. With locations around the world, Lindbergh prides itself on affordable, high-quality collections from a simple Blue-Label t-shirt to an exquisite Black Label Suit.

Also joining Ka Makana Alii are national retailers Torrid, Sunglass Hut, LIDS, Hot Topic, Spencer’s, luxury skincare retailer Truffoire, and locally owned companies Adore and Local Fever.

“The excitement and anticipation is growing as we continue to secure great tenants and prepare for Ka Makana Alii’s debut next month,” said Edward Kobel, President and Chief Operating Officer of DeBartolo Development. “We are very proud to be bringing brand new retailers and restaurants to West Oahu, and each of them will play a special role in creating this premier shopping destination for our residents and visitors alike.”

Ka Makana Alii will be the first shopping center built on Oahu in more than three decades and the only regional mall being developed in West Oahu with department and specialty stores. Anchored by the first Macy’s in West Oahu, phase one of Ka Makana Alii features more than 100 shops and restaurants, a state-of-the-art Consolidated Theatres, and the state’s first Hampton Inn & Suites.

Other confirmed tenants include H&M, Forever 21, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Old Navy, Skechers, Foot Locker, Kay Jewelers, 24 Hour Fitness, Hoala Salon and Spa, Applebee’s, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, California Pizza Kitchen, Moena Cafe, Luibueno’s, AT&T, Zales, Zumies, Rix Island Wear, Town & Country Surf Designs, Reyn Spooner, Rip Curl, Famous Footwear, Supercuts, Verizon, GNC, Walgreens, PetSmart, Lavish Nails, Nail Tek, Plus Interiors, Bonchon, Sura Hawaii, Jollibee, Da Cove, Magnolia Ice Cream, Papa John’s Pizza, Infinitea, Yummy Korean BBQ, Nagoya Ramen, Kickin Kajun, Koa Pancake House, Wendy’s, L&L Hawaiian Barbeque, Panda Express, Subway, Auntie Anne’s, and Cinnabon.