Pump Station at Ko Olina Malfunctions, Triggers Large Sewage Spill

Image by Hawaii News Now

By Hawaii News Now

A city-owned pump station at the Ko Olina Beach Resort malfunctioned Tuesday, spilling roughly 82,000 gallons of raw sewage, but it was contained to a drainage ditch.

Official said the spill did not reach the ocean or nearby swimming areas.

The spill started about 4:50 a.m., when primary and back-up pumps at the pump station stopped working.

A contractor was able to restart the pumps at 8:15 a.m.

After the pumps were restarted, state Department of Health crews cleaned, disinfected, and deodorized affected areas.

Warning signs have been posted to let the public know about the spill.

