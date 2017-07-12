READY, SET, JET!

Kapolei Shopping Center’s SHOP & FLY promotion offers 4X HawaiianMiles for purchases between July 31 and August 6

Shop or dine at any of Kapolei Shopping Center’s 30-plus restaurants, service providers and specialty stores, including Safeway and Longs, from July 31-August 6 and earn FOUR HawaiianMiles for every dollar when you spend at least $50 during Kapolei Shopping Center’s SHOP & FLY promotion. Receipts from center merchants may be combined to make the $50 minimum, with a maximum reward of 800 miles ($200 in receipts). Participants must have a HawaiianMiles number at the time of redemption, and HawaiianMiles standard terms and conditions apply.

Redeem your combined receipts (time-stamped between July 31 and 3pm August 6, 2017) on Saturday, August 5 or Sunday, August 6, 11am-3pm at the HawaiianMiles table near GameStop.

if you’re 18 years or older you also can enter to win 15,000 HwaiianMiles. Starting July 31, visit Sushi Bay or Jeans Warehouse Kapolei and fill out an entry form. The enter-to-win box will also be located at the redemption table on 8/5 and 8/6 (11am-3pm both days). No purchase is necessary, and one entry per person, please.

For more information and a complete list of rules, visit www.KapoleiShopping.com