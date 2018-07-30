Ready to Roll? Kapolei Inline Arena Now Offers Public Skating

By HawaiiNewsNow

Dust off your roller skates.

Hawaii has a new place to lace ’em up and roll back in time.

Kapolei Inline Hockey Arena is now offering regular weekend hours for public skating.

The arena, at 1057 Opakaoaka St., opened its doors in 2010 and has been primarily used for inline hockey.

Now, owner Richard Pentecost says the rink will hold lessons for those new to roller and inline skating and hopes to offer the community family-friendly entertainment with a nostalgic vibe.

The arena held its grand opening for public skating on July 20 and saw nearly 400 skaters take to the floor.

“This is the best thing to happen to Kapolei,” said parent and skater Raynette Galeng-Kekuewa. “It’s a safe environment for our keiki to go with their friends to have fun.”

Public skating will be offered Fridays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Inline and quad skate rental is available for all ages for $5

The venue also includes foosball, and a full-service snack bar that features pizza, hot dogs and ice cream. Birthday parties and corporate events are also welcome.