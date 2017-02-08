YOUR TESTIMONY IS NEEDED!

HB943 will be heard Friday, February 10, 2017

in the

House Committee of Economic Development, and Business at 9:00 a.m.

HB943 will establish the The Kapolei Jobs Initiative Pilot Program that offers incentives to increase the number of businesses willing to establish themselves or open a new location in the Kapolei region.

Written testimony must be submitted 24 hours prior to the committee meeting.

I urge you to send in testimony in support of this bill.

Please submit your testimony by 9 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2017

Submit testimony online here:

http://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/login/login.aspx

Here is the link to the bill (HB943):

http://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2017/bills/HB943_.HTM

Here is the link to the measure status:

http://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/measure_indiv.aspx?billtype=HB&billnumber=943&year=2017

Here is the link to the agenda and the instructions on how to submit testimony:

http://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2017/hearingnotices/HEARING_EDB_02-10-17_.HTM

Below you will find a sample testimony:

TESTIMONY IN SUPPORT OF HB943

RELATING TO ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

To: Chair Mark M. Nakashima, Chair, Vice Chair Jarrett Keohokalole and Members of the House Economic Development and Business (EDB) Committee

Date: February 10, 2017

Time: 9:00 am

Room Number: House Committee Conference Room 309

Hawaii State Capitol

415 South Beretania Street

Honolulu, Hawaii 96813

Honorable Chair, Vice Chair and Members of the EDB Committee,

On behalf of _______________, I am writing in SUPPORT of HB943 which will establish a Kapolei Jobs Initiative Pilot Program that offers incentives to increase the number of businesses willing to establish themselves or open a new location in the Kapolei region.

This initiative will realize the State’s long standing policy of redirecting growth to the second urban core, creating jobs in the Kapolei region and reducing traffic congestion. More jobs in the Kapolei Region are needed to keep pace with Kapolei’s population growth. This is evident in the traffic congestion caused by the number of people who still have to commute to downtown Honolulu for work every day. Job creation in the Kapolei region is a quality-of-life, community-building concern affecting employers and employees alike.

I encourage you to support this bill that will bring jobs to the Kapolei region affecting the lives of many.