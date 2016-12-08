Results of Pan Pacific VEX Robotics Championships

HONOLULU, Oct. 9, 2016 – H.S. Robotics, a home schooled team from Kapolei, and Pearl City High School were the big winners at the Pan Pacific VEX Robotics Championships held this weekend at Kamehameha Schools, announced event organizers. Eighty-eight student robotic teams from Hawaiʻi, California, China, and Taiwan participated in the fast-paced and fiercely competitive event sponsored by the Hawaiian Electric Companies and Okinawa Enetech, with support from Kamehameha Schools.

Both teams earned the competition’s highest award – the Excellence Award – in their divisions and qualified for the 2017 VEX World Robotics Championship to be held in Louisville, KY next April.

“The Excellence Award is presented to a team that exemplifies overall excellence in building a high quality VEX robotics program,” said Dr. Song Choi, Lead Judge Advisor, of the Hawaiʻi VEX Organizing Committee. Key criteria included the team ranking in design, robot skills, tournament qualification matches, other judged award rankings, and the team’s engineering notebook. Judges also considered the team behavior, sportsmanship, and professionalism at the event.

A two-team alliance of Waialua Intermediate and Island Pacific Academy were named the VEX IQ Challenge Tournament Champions, while a three-team alliance of Pearl City High School, Mid Pacific Institute and Rolling Hills, CA were named the VRC Tournament Champions.

For a full list of teams that received awards at the Pan Pacific VRC, visit www.robotevents.com/robot-competitions/vex-robotics-competition/RE-VRC-16-4787.html. Award listings for the Pan Pacific VEX IQ Challenge can be found at