Right Turn On Red After Stop Restored at Waimano Home Road and Kamehameha Highway

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) is pleased to announce that its guideway contractor Kiewit has restored the right turn on red after stop from the curb lane of Waimano Home Road onto westbound Kamehameha Highway.

In order to improve the flow of westbound traffic on Kamehameha Highway during construction for the rail project, the right turn on red from Waimano Home Road was temporarily discontinued. Community members have expressed a desire to have HART restore the turn.

With most of the major construction in the area now completed, the right turn on red after stop is again being permitted. Kiewit crews made the appropriate changes to the signs at the intersection informing motorists of the return to the pre-existing condition at the signalized intersection.

HART thanks the residents of Pearl City for their patience and understanding during the construction of the rail project.