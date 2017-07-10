Ruff It Up With the Hawaiian Humane Society at Canine Game Day

HONOLULU, HI (July 10, 2017) — Join the Hawaiian Humane Society for Canine Game Day at Coral Crater Adventure Park in Kapolei on Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 3 to 6 pm. Spend quality time with your pooch with the whole family at this free event. The dog-friendly celebration features fun contests, refreshments and more. Shop our Whiskers & Wags store and other Game Day partners for dog-themed gifts for both you and your pup.

Other activities include a Wagging Contest, Best Tricks Contest, Dog & Owner Look-Alike Contest and Dog Derby. For a full schedule of events visit HawaiianHumane.org/CanineGameDay.

For more information email events@hawaiianhumane.org.