Safety for Kapolei Elementary Students

Noticed this morning that there were traffic that were doing U turns and vehicles parked across the entrance of Kapolei in the right lane.
I noticed that they were parked in the right lane in a possible No Parking Zone because of a missing sign that was missing. Called Kapolei Baseyard as suggested to replace the signage and was referred to various other places. Concerned because our Keiki are using this area to enter and exit their school safely. Proper signage needs to be put up, and maybe a designated time with no parking maybe needed.
We may need HPD to monitor and enforce No parking areas and clear right lane Waianae Bound during certain hours. Folks were parking in No Parking Zone and a vehicle did a U turn in front of me to park curbside across the street of the school.
Thank you,
David Wong