Satellite City Hall reopening after closure due to coronavirus

The Kapolei Satellite City Hall will reopen its doors beginning Monday, Oct. 19 to provide in-person services for the first time in 15 days.

Customers will continue to be served on an appointment-only basis at the Kapolei Satellite City Hall, which has been closed since Oct. 5 due to two positive coronavirus cases that led the city to quarantine six of eight employees and deep clean their office.

Appointments can be scheduled online at honolulu.gov/csd for all services carried out at the Kapolei Satellite City Hall, including registering motor vehicles, transferring ownership of vehicles and making bill payments.

Appointments help ensure customers do not crowd into waiting areas. Face coverings will continue to be mandatory inside the Kapolei Satellite City Hall, and social distancing must still be practiced.

The Kapolei Driver Licensing Center is located next door to the Kapolei Satellite City Hall. It remains open and unaffected by the recent coronavirus situation that temporarily closed the Kapolei Satellite City Hall.

“As we reopen the Kapolei Satellite City Hall, we will continue to adapt the way we offer services to ensure that public health and safety are protected,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.

The Kapolei Satellite City Hall is going to be running on temporary, extended hours to accommodate all appointments.

All services at the Kapolei Satellite City Hall are offered online, by mail or at a self-service kiosk for renewing motor vehicle registrations. For more information about these options, call (808) 768-3798 or visit honolulu.gov/csd.