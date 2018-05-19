Requesting Letters of Support

First, let me introduce Save Barbers Point Naval Air Station Monuments

group that was formed by US veterans from the “west side” who value

military history and the recognition of those in uniform who sacrificed

servicing our great country.

We are proposing to find and relocate all of the memorial that was removed

and place it in an area on Kalaeloa (old NASBP) where it still can bring

honor to our US military history and not impact development of Kalaeloa.

We need your assistance to make this possible.

We request that you support us in this effort by writing a letter of support

and contacting your Congressional members who support you. Letters may

be sent to the above address and will be added to our support base. Time

is of the essence since parts of the memorial are temporarily secured.

Send letters and any questions to robmoore@hula.net or 808-223-9991